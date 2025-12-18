HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Why Mumbai BJP MLA Ram Kadam waited 5 yrs for a haircut

Why Mumbai BJP MLA Ram Kadam waited 5 yrs for a haircut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 18, 2025 23:39 IST

x

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam on Thursday said he had got his haircut for the first time in five years after completing a vow to find a solution to the water woes in his Ghatkopar West constituency in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam gets his first haircut in five years after fulfilling the promise of resolving the drinking water problem in Gatkopar West constituency in Mumbai, December 18, 2025. Photograph: Courtesy Ram Kadam on Instagram

"This haircut is not about me. It symbolises the victory of the people and the fulfilment of a promise made to them," Kadam said.

Explaining the efforts that went into tackling the issue, Kadam said a comprehensive plan was implemented, including the construction of a water tank with a capacity of around 20.7 million litres.

 

To supply water to the tank, a dedicated pipeline of nearly four kilometres was laid from Bhandup, he added.

With the completion of the project, thousands of settlements and housing societies in Ghatkopar West are expected to get relief from water scarcity.

Kadam, who got a hair cut, asserted that politics is not limited to power.

"Understanding people's problems and resolving them is the real responsibility of an elected representative," Kadam said, adding the moment was an emotional one for residents of the area.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Shinde's Ministers Are Angry With BJP, Fadnavis
Why Shinde's Ministers Are Angry With BJP, Fadnavis
Shelar likens targeting Hindi speakers to Pahalgam attack
Shelar likens targeting Hindi speakers to Pahalgam attack
Maharashtra: Why BJP Wants To Be Single...
Maharashtra: Why BJP Wants To Be Single...
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
Why Muslims Prefer This BJP Candidate
Won't allow any 'Khan' to become Mumbai mayor: BJP leader
Won't allow any 'Khan' to become Mumbai mayor: BJP leader

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Shashi Tharoor's Fluent Hindi Cricket Appeal to Rajeev Shukla Breaks Internet0:29

Shashi Tharoor's Fluent Hindi Cricket Appeal to Rajeev...

Lionel Messi Plays Football with Baby Elephant at Vantara3:41

Lionel Messi Plays Football with Baby Elephant at Vantara

PM Modi conferred with Order of Oman by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in Muscat1:16

PM Modi conferred with Order of Oman by Sultan Haitham...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO