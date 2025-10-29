Why Is Trump Tied Up?

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Knot My Leader

IMAGE: Anti-Trump activists hold onto ropes tied around a person wearing a cutout mask of US President Donald J Trump as they take part in a rally on the occasion of Trump's visit to South Korea for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' summit in Gyeongju, South Korea. Photograph: Kim Hong-ji /Reuters

Waiting Out the Storm

IMAGE: People gather at a school turned shelter while Haiti is seeing downpours from the outer bands of Hurricane Melissa, as the storm is churning towards Cuba, after making landfall in Jamaica, in Les Cayes, Haiti. Photograph: Patrice Noel/Reuters

Grief in Gaza

IMAGE: A Palestinian man reacts next to the body of a man killed in an Israeli strike at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Reuters

Bridges Of Belief

IMAGE: Pope Leo XIV attends an inter-religious meeting for peace inside the Colosseum in Rome. Photograph: Gregorio Borgia/Pool via /Reuters

When War Becomes A Museum

IMAGE: Youth take a selfie in front of a destroyed Russian combat drone as they visit an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles in central Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Driving Into Tomorrow

IMAGE: Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda speaks at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Supersonic, Without The Boom

IMAGE: On its first flight, NASA's experimental quiet supersonic X-59 Quesst aircraft takes off from Runway 7 at Palmdale USAF Plant 42 in Palmdale, California. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

The Poet And The US Visa

IMAGE: Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka responds to questions about the revocation of his US visa, in Lagos, Nigeria. Photograph: Sodiq Adelakun/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff