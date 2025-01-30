HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Why Is Modi Touching His Feet?

Why Is Modi Touching His Feet?

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2025 10:14 IST

x

At the Bharatiya Janata Party election rally in Ghonda on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Narendra Modi startled the gathering when he touched the feet of a candidate not once, but three times.

This drama occurred after Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva asked party candidates to come on stage. As they walked up to Modi, many bowed and touched his feet.

After Ravinder Singh Negi, the BJP candidate from Patparganj, touched Modi's feet, the BJP's No. 1 Vote Catcher touched the much younger BJP nominee's feet three times.

Negi, 47, is currently a municipal councillor from Vinod Nagar and is contesting the assembly election from the Patparganj assembly constituency, which senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia won three times.

Negi's AAP opponent is Avadh Ojha who trains young people for the UPSC exams; Sisodia will contest the election from Jangpura this time.

Modi has done this before, reciprocating and touching the feet of those who touched his feet at such events.

 

IMAGE: Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party Patparganj candidate Ravindra Singh Negi touch each other's feet during an election meeting for the Delhi assembly elections at Kartar Nagar, Yamuna Khadar in New Delhi, January 29, 2025. All photographs: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi, 74, touches 47-year-old Negi's feet.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?
Can Kejriwal Make It Three In A Row?
Kejriwal defends Yamuna poisoning claim in reply to EC
Kejriwal defends Yamuna poisoning claim in reply to EC
Is Trump A Lot Like Modi?
Is Trump A Lot Like Modi?
'Kejriwal Is Father Of Freebie Culture'
'Kejriwal Is Father Of Freebie Culture'
'Ravan Bhakt', 'Ghoshna Mantri': Slangs heat up Delhi poll
'Ravan Bhakt', 'Ghoshna Mantri': Slangs heat up Delhi poll

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Offbeat Places To Enjoy Snow In India

webstory image 2

Office Etiquette: What You Must NOT Do

webstory image 3

7 Most Beautiful Cities In The World

VIDEOS

PM Modi attends Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk3:14

PM Modi attends Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk

Kashmir's iconic Chinar trees get geo-tagged with unique Aadhaar-like codes1:20

Kashmir's iconic Chinar trees get geo-tagged with unique...

CM Yogi 'breaks down' while briefing on stampede in Prayagraj0:57

CM Yogi 'breaks down' while briefing on stampede in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD