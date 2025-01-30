Why Is Modi Touching His Feet?

At the Bharatiya Janata Party election rally in Ghonda on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Narendra Modi startled the gathering when he touched the feet of a candidate not once, but three times.

This drama occurred after Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva asked party candidates to come on stage. As they walked up to Modi, many bowed and touched his feet.

After Ravinder Singh Negi, the BJP candidate from Patparganj, touched Modi's feet, the BJP's No. 1 Vote Catcher touched the much younger BJP nominee's feet three times.

Negi, 47, is currently a municipal councillor from Vinod Nagar and is contesting the assembly election from the Patparganj assembly constituency, which senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia won three times.

Negi's AAP opponent is Avadh Ojha who trains young people for the UPSC exams; Sisodia will contest the election from Jangpura this time.

Modi has done this before, reciprocating and touching the feet of those who touched his feet at such events.

IMAGE: Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party Patparganj candidate Ravindra Singh Negi touch each other's feet during an election meeting for the Delhi assembly elections at Kartar Nagar, Yamuna Khadar in New Delhi, January 29, 2025. All photographs: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi, 74, touches 47-year-old Negi's feet.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com