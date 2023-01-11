Why Did Shah-Nadda Meet Veep?

What some of our leaders were up to on Monday and Tuesday.



A day earlier, on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit A Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party national President Jagat Prakash Nadda had called on the Veep at UPrashtrapati Nivas.

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the judiciary striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act in 2015 was 'a scenario perhaps unparalleled in the democratic history of the world'.A day earlier, on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit A Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party national President Jagat Prakash Nadda had called on the Veep at UPrashtrapati Nivas.Did the Shah-Nadda visit spur Dhankar's remarks?

IMAGE: Gautam Adani, the richest man in India and the third (or is it fourth richest man on the planet?), met Raj Thackeray at the Maharashtra Navnirman Samiti founder's home in north central Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Why would Gautambhai meet with Saheb, as Raj's MNS supporters call him? Wonder what's cooking. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accompanied by Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena, at the Sajjanpur Matihan panchayat in Saran on Monday; the visit was part of the CM's Samadhan Yatra. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: It was a bitterly cold day, but Nitishbabu seemed unaffected by the temperature hovering around 6 degrees. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Minister of State for Defence and Uttarakhand BJP leader Ajay Bhatt inspects the landslide affected area of Joshimath on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd) with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a meeting to discuss the Joshimath crisis at the Raj Bhavan in Dehradun on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion meeting at New Town in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav and others during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurukshetra on Monday. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh -- whose late father Virbhadra Singh was Himachal Pradesh chief minister for 6 terms and 21 years and whose mother Pratibha Singh heads the state Congress committee -- performs puja in Shimla after being sworn in as a cabinet minister. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut arrives at the Election Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presents a tribal art painting to Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi as his wife Mellisa Santokhi Seenacherry looks on during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at Tai's residence in Indore on Tuesday. Photograph: @nsitharamanoffc/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Bollywood composer Pritam in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Is Pritam composing an anthem for the hockey World Cup, which begins in Naveen<em<>babu's state on Friday? Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma enjoys the India-Sri Lanka ODI at the ACA stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Energy Somendra Singh Tomar met fast bowler Shivam Mavi, who made his debut for India in the recent T20Is against Sri Lanka, in Noida on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Mithun Chakraborty, actor, former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader, arrived in Agartala on Tuesday. Will Mithunda be part of the BJP's election campaign committee for the coming assembly election? Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and his predecessor Prakash Karat at a meeting in Agartala to discuss party candidates for Tripura's assembly election. Photograph: ANI Photo

