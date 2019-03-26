Why BJP will target these 15 MPs

March 26, 2019 09:42 IST

BJP plans to put up strong candidates against these 15 MPs.;

The Bharatiya Janata Party has zeroed in on 15 Opposition members of the Lok Sabha -- most of them Congress MPs -- against whom it plans to field strong candidates, apart from highlighting their anti-government performance in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who has been pitted against Congress national President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi for the second time, has already launched a campaign highlighting his role in stalling Parliament over various issues, including the Rafale deal.

The BJP campaign will charge these 15 Lok Sabha MPs with not allowing Parliament to function, thus robbing the Narendra Damodardas Modi government of legislative time and thwarting its pro-citizen initiatives.

The Congress MPs who will be singled out are are: Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), Kantilal Bhuria (Ratlam), Sushmita Dev (Silchar), Gaurav Gogoi (Kaliabor), Deepender Singh Hooda (Rohtak), Sunil Jakhar (Gurdaspur), Suresh Kodikunnil (Mavelikkara), Rajeev Shankarrao Satav (Hingoli), Ranjeet Ranjan (Supaul) and Sardar Ravneet Singh (Ludhiana).

The Trinamool's Kalyan Banerjee (Serampore), and other MPs from the Samajwadi Party, Telugu Desam Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal make up the rest.

The idea to target these 15 Opposition MPs came from BJP national President Amit Anilchandra Shah, after studying who were the most active in marching to the well of the House, showing placards and shouting slogans.

Apart from putting up strong candidates against these MPs and trying to pin them down in their constituencies, the BJP also plans to create 30 second videos of their behaviour in the Lok Sabha and circulate them on social media and in their constituencies as part of this campaign.