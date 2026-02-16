Who Sleeps The Least? 7 Countries With Sleep Defecits

Barely 45.45 per cent of South Koreans achieve the recommended nightly rest, highlighting a growing wellness concern.

Data, from a 2023 study by telehealth platform PlushCare, places South Korea and several nations in the Middle East among seven nations where people consistently fall short of the expert-advised eight-nine hours of sleep each night, reflecting how modern routines are interrupting global rest patterns.

1. Qatar: 42.64 Per Cent Achieve Recommended Sleep Quota

In this fast-paced Gulf nation, late-night work schedules, buzzing city life and heavy screen exposure means restful nights often take a back seat.

With less than half the population clocking the recommended 8-9 hours, sleep deprivation is quietly becoming a modern lifestyle challenge.

2. Iran: 43.42 Per Cent Achieve Recommended Sleep Quota

Changing urban habits, growing digital distractions are reshaping sleep patterns across Iran.

While tradition values early routines, modern pressures appear to be cutting into precious rest for a significant portion of the population.

3. South Korea: 45.45 Per Cent Achieve Recommended Sleep Quota

Known for its intense work ethic and fiercely competitive academic environment, South Korea has long struggled with widespread sleep deprivation.

At the same time, its powerful focus on research and innovation has propelled the nation to the forefront of semiconductors, robotics and smart technologies, with global heavyweights like Samsung, LG and SK Hynix leading the charge.

4. Saudi Arabia: 47.60 Per Cent Achieve Recommended Sleep Quota

A lively night-time social culture, combined with demanding professional schedules, often shifts sleep later into the night.

5. Jordan: 48.08 Per Cent Achieve Recommended Sleep Quota

Urban growth and evolving routines have changed how Jordanians sleep. Though just under half manage the recommended hours, rising awareness about wellness is slowly bringing the importance of sleep into sharper focus.

6. Kuwait: 49.66 Per Cent Achieve Recommended Sleep Quota

Roughly half the population meets recommended sleep levels, experts increasingly stress better sleep hygiene.

7. Japan: 50.57 Per Cent Achieve Recommended Sleep Quota

Despite its reputation for discipline and efficiency, Japan continues to grapple with chronic sleep shortage. Long working hours, commuting pressures and a culture that prizes diligence often leave many running short on restorative rest.