Rediff.com  » News » Who Is Sambit Patra Hugging?

Who Is Sambit Patra Hugging?

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 23, 2022 11:57 IST
IMAGE: Former Tripura chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Biplab Kumar Deb is congratulated by BJP national Spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra on being elected to the Rajya Sabha in Agartala. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Elsewhere in Agartala, another former Tripura chief minister, Manik Sarkar, staged a protest after being held 'under siege' for hours at the Communist Party of India-Marxist office as alleged BJP workers encircled the CPI-M office. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Manik Sarkar with CPI-M cadres. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
