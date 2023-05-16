White Sheet For Imran, Bushra

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi appeared in the Lahore high court for protective bail.

Security officials held up large white sheets to protect the couple as they entered a packed courtroom.

A two-member bench led by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi conducted hearing of the case.

The court barred the National Accountability Bureau from arresting Bushra Bibi till May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

IMAGE: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are covered with a white sheet as they arrive to appear at the high court in Lahore, May 15, 2023. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the media film the vehicle carrying Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi as they arrive to appear at the high court in Lahore. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

IMAGE: Fazal-ur-Rehman, president of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal and leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, attend a protest in front of the supreme court of Pakistan in Islamabad, May 15, 2023, to protest against the granting of bail to Imran Khan. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Supporters of gthe Pakistan Democratic Movement, a coalition of political parties, gather in front of the supreme court of Pakistan to protest against the granting of bail to Imran Khan, here and below. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com