News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » White Sheet For Imran, Bushra

White Sheet For Imran, Bushra

By REDIFF NEWS
May 16, 2023 09:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi appeared in the Lahore high court for protective bail.

Security officials held up large white sheets to protect the couple as they entered a packed courtroom.

A two-member bench led by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi conducted hearing of the case.

The court barred the National Accountability Bureau from arresting Bushra Bibi till May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

 

IMAGE: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are covered with a white sheet as they arrive to appear at the high court in Lahore, May 15, 2023. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the media film the vehicle carrying Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi as they arrive to appear at the high court in Lahore. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Fazal-ur-Rehman, president of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal and leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, attend a protest in front of the supreme court of Pakistan in Islamabad, May 15, 2023, to protest against the granting of bail to Imran Khan. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Supporters of gthe Pakistan Democratic Movement, a coalition of political parties, gather in front of the supreme court of Pakistan to protest against the granting of bail to Imran Khan, here and below.Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Imran has morphed into Frankenstein's monster'
'Imran has morphed into Frankenstein's monster'
'Imran Khan will win elections hands down'
'Imran Khan will win elections hands down'
Will General Munir Take On Imran Khan?
Will General Munir Take On Imran Khan?
Eknath Shinde govt won't fall even if...: Ajit Pawar
Eknath Shinde govt won't fall even if...: Ajit Pawar
Meet The 99% Toppers
Meet The 99% Toppers
Small Films That Became Blockbusters
Small Films That Became Blockbusters
PIX: Alcaraz stunned by World No 135 Marozsan in Rome
PIX: Alcaraz stunned by World No 135 Marozsan in Rome
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Imran is the common enemy of US, China, Saudis'

'Imran is the common enemy of US, China, Saudis'

Imran May Be Jailed For A Long Time

Imran May Be Jailed For A Long Time

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances