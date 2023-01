Glimpses from the last day of His Holiness The Dalai Lama's teaching session at the Kalachakra ground, Bodh Gaya, January 1, 2023.

IMAGE: His Holiness blesses a devotee. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: His Holiness delivers his sermon.

IMAGE: His Holiness greets the congregation.

IMAGE: Buddhist monks pray for His Holiness's long life.

IMAGE: The monks pray. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com