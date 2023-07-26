News
Rediff.com  » News » When Modi told Oppn to be ready to bring no trust vote again in 2023

When Modi told Oppn to be ready to bring no trust vote again in 2023

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 26, 2023 12:33 IST
With the Opposition bringing a no-confidence motion against his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to such a motion in 2019 has gone viral wherein he mockingly tells the parties behind it that they should prepare to table a similar exercise in 2023 as well.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reads a booklet during the BJP parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

"I want to send you my good wishes that you prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023," he had said while replying in Lok Sabha to the no-confidence motion in 2019, ahead of the general elections.

 

Government sources shared this part of Modi's speech to highlight his 'prediction'.

Responding to an opposition member, Modi said it was the consequence of arrogance that the Congress' tally fell from over 400 at one time to nearly 40 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

It is due to the spirit of service that the BJP rose from two seats to winning power on its own, he had said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Numbers stacked against Oppn in no-trust vote but...
Manipur CM Survives Because Of Modi-Shah Blessings
'Unfortunate PM treats it as law and order issue'
SC revives Gyanvapi plea disposed of 'inadvertently'
Recipe: Mayur's Meatless Soya Kheema-Pav
Cong, BRS give notice to bring no-confidence motion
'Welcome to Barbados...'
