HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » When live-in relationships fail, rape FIRs are lodged: HC

When live-in relationships fail, rape FIRs are lodged: HC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 26, 2026 18:13 IST

x

Since existing laws are in favour of women, men are convicted by relying on the laws that were made when the concept of live-in relationships was nowhere in existence, the bench said. 

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The increased tendency among the youth to opt for live-in is influenced by "western ideas", said the Allahabad high court as it set aside the life imprisonment awarded to a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl after it was found that she was an adult who entered into a consensual relationship.

The court said that when such relationships fail, first information reports (FIRs) alleging rape are frequently lodged.

A division bench of Justice Siddharth and Justice Prashant Mishra passed the order while allowing a criminal appeal filed by one Chandresh. Since existing laws are in favour of women, men are convicted by relying on the laws that were made when the concept of live-in relationships was nowhere in existence, the bench said.

According to the prosecution, the appellant enticed away the informant's minor daughter on the pretext of marriage, took her to Bangalore and established a physical relationship.

The trial court had subsequently convicted the man under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction for marriage), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, Section 6 of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and Section 3(2)(V) of the SC/ST Act. Challenging the conviction, the appellant approached the High Court.

However, upon reviewing the records, the High Court found that the victim was a major at the time of the incident. The court noted that the trial court had not properly considered the Ossification Test Report, which proved her age to be about 20 years.

The bench also pointed out discrepancies in the mother's testimony. While the FIR stated the girl's age as 18-and-a-half years, the mother later claimed she was 17 during her court statement, a shift the bench suggested occurred on "legal advice".

The court pointed out that the victim travelled with the appellant via public transport, including a government bus and a train, to Gorakhpur and then to Bangalore without raising an alarm.

"She lived with the appellant in a locality full of other houses in Bangalore for six months and had a consenting physical relationship with him," the court observed, noting she only contacted her family after the appellant dropped her back at Shikarpur Crossing on August 6, 2021.

The HC held that the conviction for kidnapping and abduction was "absolutely unwarranted" as the victim was an adult who eloped of her own free will.

Regarding the rape charges and POCSO Act convictions, the court said the victim was major in a consensual relation, the trial court's judgment is unjustified.

The conviction under section-376 of I.P.C., is also not proper because the victim was major and had consenting relationship with appellant for six years. In its judgment on January 8, the High Court concluded that the trial court had not properly considered the evidence on record. The court therefore set aside the conviction and allowed the appeal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Difference Between Live-In And Marriage Is...
Difference Between Live-In And Marriage Is...
REVEALED: Why young Indians prefer live-in relationships
REVEALED: Why young Indians prefer live-in relationships
'Lustful': HC on married man living with other woman
'Lustful': HC on married man living with other woman
Do men benefit MORE from live-in relationships?
Do men benefit MORE from live-in relationships?
Refusal to marry after live-in relationship not rape: HC
Refusal to marry after live-in relationship not rape: HC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 2

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 3

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Akash weapon system showcases India's military might at R-Day parade1:00

Akash weapon system showcases India's military might at...

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award0:27

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award

India showcases 'Sindoor' valour and cultural hues at R-Day celebrations1:06

India showcases 'Sindoor' valour and cultural hues at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO