BJP Minister Claims 'Trial By Fire', Quits

Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Friday, April 15, 2022, and submitted his resignation after he was named as an accused in the Santosh Patil suicide case.

'An allegation is being made against me, should I come clear out of it or not?...for me to come clear as innocent, if I continue as minister when investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I'm resigning as minister...I'm telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become minister once again,' Eshwarappa said after submitting his resignation.

Eshwarappa had initially refused to resign as a minister, but was instructed to do so by Bharatiya Janata Party bosses in New Delhi before BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda arrived in Bengaluru for consultations with state party leaders on Friday.

Please click on the images for glimpses of a sullen Eshwarappa's visit to Chief Minister Bommai's residence.

IMAGE: K S Eshwarappa arrives to submit his resignation.

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Stating that weeping party workers in his native Shivamogga had asked him not to resign, Eshwarappa declared that the case registered against him is an 'agni pareekshe' (trial by fire).

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Chief Minister Bommai reads Eshwarappa's resignation letter.

Photograph: ANI Pics Service/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bommai, with Eshwarappa alongside, displays the resignation letter to reporters.

Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

