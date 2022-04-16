News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP Minister Claims 'Trial By Fire', Quits

BJP Minister Claims 'Trial By Fire', Quits

By Rediff News Bureau
April 16, 2022 12:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Friday, April 15, 2022, and submitted his resignation after he was named as an accused in the Santosh Patil suicide case.

'An allegation is being made against me, should I come clear out of it or not?...for me to come clear as innocent, if I continue as minister when investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I'm resigning as minister...I'm telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become minister once again,' Eshwarappa said after submitting his resignation.

Eshwarappa had initially refused to resign as a minister, but was instructed to do so by Bharatiya Janata Party bosses in New Delhi before BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda arrived in Bengaluru for consultations with state party leaders on Friday.

Please click on the images for glimpses of a sullen Eshwarappa's visit to Chief Minister Bommai's residence.

IMAGE: K S Eshwarappa arrives to submit his resignation.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Stating that weeping party workers in his native Shivamogga had asked him not to resign, Eshwarappa declared that the case registered against him is an 'agni pareekshe' (trial by fire).
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Chief Minister Bommai reads Eshwarappa's resignation letter.
Photograph: ANI Pics Service/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bommai, with Eshwarappa alongside, displays the resignation letter to reporters.
Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Man who accused K'taka minister of graft found dead
Man who accused K'taka minister of graft found dead
Contractor's suicide: Eshwarappa booked for abetment
Contractor's suicide: Eshwarappa booked for abetment
Eshwarappa won't quit, kin refuse to take Patil's body
Eshwarappa won't quit, kin refuse to take Patil's body
Breathlessness, dementia top symptoms of long Covid
Breathlessness, dementia top symptoms of long Covid
Sabyasachi's Walnut Chocolate Pie
Sabyasachi's Walnut Chocolate Pie
This J&K bowler has the license 'to express himself'
This J&K bowler has the license 'to express himself'
A Mother Weeps For Her Daughter
A Mother Weeps For Her Daughter
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Karnataka contractor's death: Eshwarappa resigns

Karnataka contractor's death: Eshwarappa resigns

Eshwarappa's resignation won't be a setback: Bommai

Eshwarappa's resignation won't be a setback: Bommai

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances