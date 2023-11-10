When Austin Arrived... When Blinken Came...

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was received in style when he arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, November 9, 2023, for the the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on the tarmac at the Palam technical area to receive him, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

There was a hug Modi style from Rajnath, then a guard of honour for Austin, who retired from the US army as a four star general.

When US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken arrived a couple of hours later, the welcome was more subdued. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was not waiting on the tarmac and we can't identify the MEA diplomat sent to receive Blinken.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: 'A warm welcome to USA Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken as he arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The visit will give a further boost to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership!' tweeted MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi/

IMAGE: The Modiesque hug from the raksha mantri for General Austin, who at 6 feet 3 1/2 inches towers over the 5' 9" Rajnath Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: CDS General Anil Chauhan greets General Austin, soldier to soldier. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A tri-Services guard of honour for General Austin soon after his arrival. Photograph: Kind courtesy SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

IMAGE: Blinken, General Austin, Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh arrive for the 2+2 Dialogue at the MEA's Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in New Delhi, November 10, 2023. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Reuters

