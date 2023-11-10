News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » When Austin Arrived... When Blinken Came...

When Austin Arrived... When Blinken Came...

By REDIFF NEWS
November 10, 2023 14:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was received in style when he arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, November 9, 2023, for the the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on the tarmac at the Palam technical area to receive him, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

There was a hug Modi style from Rajnath, then a guard of honour for Austin, who retired from the US army as a four star general.

When US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken arrived a couple of hours later, the welcome was more subdued. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was not waiting on the tarmac and we can't identify the MEA diplomat sent to receive Blinken.

 

 

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: 'A warm welcome to USA Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken as he arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The visit will give a further boost to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership!' tweeted MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi/

 

IMAGE: The Modiesque hug from the raksha mantri for General Austin, who at 6 feet 3 1/2 inches towers over the 5' 9" Rajnath Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: CDS General Anil Chauhan greets General Austin, soldier to soldier. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A tri-Services guard of honour for General Austin soon after his arrival. Photograph: Kind courtesy SpokespersonMoD/Twitter

 

IMAGE: Blinken, General Austin, Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh arrive for the 2+2 Dialogue at the MEA's Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in New Delhi, November 10, 2023. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'How would America respond if China invades India?'
'How would America respond if China invades India?'
'PM's US visit was dissected by Beijing'
'PM's US visit was dissected by Beijing'
'US trying to temper expectations of India'
'US trying to temper expectations of India'
Who Played Irrfan's Double In This Film?
Who Played Irrfan's Double In This Film?
ED attaches Pawan Munjal's assets worth Rs 24.95 cr
ED attaches Pawan Munjal's assets worth Rs 24.95 cr
IIT students move police against pro-Palestinian talk
IIT students move police against pro-Palestinian talk
Cautious near-term outlook for Tata Steel stock
Cautious near-term outlook for Tata Steel stock
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'China-Russia link convinced India to value US'

'China-Russia link convinced India to value US'

'Visit exceeded the lofty expectations'

'Visit exceeded the lofty expectations'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances