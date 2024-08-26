News
Rediff.com  » News » What's Raksha Mantri Doing In Memphis?

What's Raksha Mantri Doing In Memphis?

By REDIFF NEWS
August 26, 2024 18:54 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh take the India-US defence relationship forward.

 

 

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Carderock, Potomac, Maryland on Sunday, August 25, 2024. India's new Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra is seated next to the minister. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh checks out the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Carderock, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh at the William B Morgan Large Cavitation Channel at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Memphis on Sunday, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh chairs a meeting on US-India Civil Nuclear Commerce, here and below. Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, and others are also seen.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
