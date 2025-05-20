HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What's Kiren Rijiju Doing In Leh?

By REDIFF NEWS
May 20, 2025
May 20, 2025 12:30 IST

x

On Monday, May 19, 2025, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju unveiled the statue of the 19th Kushok Gyalsras Bakula Rinpochey at the Bakula Rinpoche memorial park in Leh.

The 19th Bakula Rinpoche was a revered spiritual leader, diplomat and statesman who played a significant role in the socio-political and spiritual awakening of Ladakh.

 

IMAGE: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju interacts with the gathering at the unveiling ceremony of the 19th Kushok Gyalsras Bakula Rinpochey's statue at the Bakula Rinpochey memorial park in Leh. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Artists perform during the ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Rijiju addresses the gathering.

 

IMAGE: Rijiju offers sweets to a child during the ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Rijiju, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd) and others release a book at the ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Rijiju receives a warm welcome on his arrival at the Kushok Bakula Rinpoche airport in Leh, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Rijiju with who peformed during the ceremony.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
