What Our Leaders Were Up To

REDIFF NEWS
January 03, 2025 11:43 IST

Glimpse what our politicians were doing at the beginning of 2025.

 

IMAGE: Elections are due in a few weeks so here's Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurating a 6 lane flyover at Punjabi Bagh in New Delhi on Thursday, January 2, 2025, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Citizens take a stroll on the Punjabi Bagh flyover.

 

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with senior Defence Research and Development Organisation scientists on the 67th Foundation Day of the organisation at the DRDO headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.

 

IMAGE: So good to see women scientists well represented among the DRDO leadership.

 

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listens carefully to representatives from the financial sector and capital markets at her seventh pre-Budget consultation meeting on Thursday.

 

IMAGE: These are the reps from the financial sector and capital markets who briefed Nirmalaji on what they'd like to see in the Budget.

 

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents a symbolic key to a beneficiary during the inauguration of development projects in Gorakhpur on Thursday.

 

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chairs an administration review meeting in the presence of ministers and state secretaries at Nabanna Sobha Ghor in Kolkata on Thursday.

 

IMAGE: Ministers and officials gather to listen to Mamatadi.

 

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit A Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others at the launch of the book Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh: Through the Ages at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi and Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
