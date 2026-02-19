HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Who will work then?': SC slams freebies culture

'Who will work then?': SC slams freebies culture

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 19, 2026 14:50 IST

The court made the remarks while reviewing a petition from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. regarding free electricity distribution policies.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court raises concerns about the impact of freebies on work culture and overall productivity. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court criticices the 'freebies culture' as detrimental to India's economic development.
  • The court questions the financial sustainability of states offering free electricity and other benefits without considering the economic status of recipients.
  • The Supreme Court suggests states should focus on creating employment opportunities rather than distributing free goods and services.

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the freebies culture, saying it was high time to revisit such policies that hamper the country's economic development.

Taking note of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd's plea, which proposed to provide free electricity to all irrespective of financial status of consumers, the top court said it was quite understandable if states hand-hold the poor.

"Most of the states in the country are revenue deficit states and yet they are offering such freebies overlooking development," a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said.

The bench said economic development of the nation gets hampered with this kind of largesse distribution and states should work to open avenues for employment instead of giving free food, cycles, electricity to all.

The top court, however, issued notice to Centre and others on the plea of the DMK government-led power distribution firm which proposes to provide free electricity.

The power firm has challenged a rule of the Electricity Amendment Rules, 2024.

Concerns Over Appeasement Policies

"What kind of culture are we developing in India? It is understandable that as part of the welfare measure you want to provide to those who are incapable of pay the electricity charges," the bench asked.

"But without drawing a distinction between those who can afford and those who cannot, you start distributing. Will it not amount to an appeasing policy," the CJI asked.

The bench asked as to why the Tamil Nadu firm suddenly decided to loosen the purse strings after the electricity tariff was notified.

"The states should work to open avenues for employment. If you start giving free food from morning to evening then free cycle, then free electricity then who will work and then what will happen to the work culture," the CJI said.

The bench said states, instead of spending on development projects, do two jobs - paying salaries and distributing such largesse.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'
'The sooner we junk rhetoric of freebies, the better'
Can Modi Change India's Freebie Culture?
Why 810 Mn Indians Need Free Rations
The Politics Of Freebies
