What is your state's human development index?

February 12, 2019 11:08 IST

In 2017, Kerala ranked first in the human development index of Indian states.

The Human Development Index is a statistic composite index of life expectancy, education and per capita income which is used to rank states into four tiers of human development.

A state scores a higher human development index when the lifespan, education level and per capita income are higher.

Rediff Labs analysed the data on the Human Development Index for states from 1990 to 2017 by the Global data lab -- institute of research management.

Move the pointer to know the human development index of your state from 1990 to 2017.

The top five states with a high Human Development Index in 2017 were Kerala, Chandigarh, Goa, Lakshadweep, Delhi. The bottom five states in 2017 were Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.