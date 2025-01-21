What Are Sunder and Elon Chatting About?

Tech billionaires shadowed US President Donald Trump at his inauguration on Monday.

Tesla's Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai were at St John's church before they moved to the Capitol Rotunda where they hung out with Trump's cabinet appointees.

IMAGE: Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai at the presidential inauguration at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 20, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Shawn Thew/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Media titan Rupert Murdoch, who will turn 94 on March 11, at the inauguration. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos's partner, and Bezos at the 60th US presidential inauguration. Photograph: Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Zuckerberg and his wife Dr Priscilla Chan at the inauguration. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Bezos, Pichai and Musk at the ceremony. Photograph: Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com