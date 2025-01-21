HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » What Are Sunder and Elon Chatting About?

What Are Sunder and Elon Chatting About?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2025 06:39 IST

x

Tech billionaires shadowed US President Donald Trump at his inauguration on Monday.

Tesla's Elon Musk, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai were at St John's church before they moved to the Capitol Rotunda where they hung out with Trump's cabinet appointees.

 

IMAGE: Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai at the presidential inauguration at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 20, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters

 

Photograph: Shawn Thew/Pool via Reuters

 

Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Media titan Rupert Murdoch, who will turn 94 on March 11, at the inauguration. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos's partner, and Bezos at the 60th US presidential inauguration. Photograph: Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zuckerberg and his wife Dr Priscilla Chan at the inauguration. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bezos, Pichai and Musk at the ceremony. Photograph: Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Modi greets 'friend' Trump on historic inauguration
Modi greets 'friend' Trump on historic inauguration
Trump's 'America First' agenda: Key policies unveiled
Trump's 'America First' agenda: Key policies unveiled
'America is back': White House website changes
'America is back': White House website changes
Trump to declare national emergency, send troops to...
Trump to declare national emergency, send troops to...
Trump 2.0: Return Of The Maverick
Trump 2.0: Return Of The Maverick

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Foods That Can Worsen Thyroid Issues

webstory image 2

India's 6 Best Museums

webstory image 3

From White House To Paris, Nita Ambani's Fab Saris

VIDEOS

Rise in temperature turns Nepal's sweet-orange business sour3:46

Rise in temperature turns Nepal's sweet-orange business sour

Sanjay Dutt visits Saif Ali Khan at the hospital0:36

Sanjay Dutt visits Saif Ali Khan at the hospital

Joe and Jill Biden welcome Trump and Melania at the White House1:09

Joe and Jill Biden welcome Trump and Melania at the White...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD