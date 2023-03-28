News
Rediff.com  » News » What action was taken in hate speech cases apart from filing FIR, SC asks

Source: PTI
March 28, 2023 17:46 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that abjuring hate speech is a fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony in the country.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna made the observation while hearing a plea against hate speeches.

"Abjuring hate speech is fundamental requisite for maintenance of communal harmony," the bench observed orally.

The top court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta what actions have been taken pursuant to lodging of FIRs, as merely registering complaints is not going to solve the problem of hate speech.

 

Mehta told the court that 18 FIRs have been lodged in relation to hate speeches.

The matter was posted for hearing on Wednesday despite Mehta's and Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj's objection.

Holding that the Constitution envisages India as a secular nation, the top court on October 21 last year had directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to come down hard on cases of hate speech, and registering criminal cases against culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

It had also warned that any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on this "very serious issue" would invite the court's contempt.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
