WH press secretary hurt in scuffle with North Koreans

June 30, 2019 19:44 IST

The new White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, got into a brawl with North Korean officials on Sunday outside a meeting room where United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were talking privately in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea on Sunday.

CNN reported citing a source at the scene saying, Grisham got in "an all-out brawl" with North Korean officials. Grisham was bruised a bit in the scuffle, the source added.

 

Trump met Kim in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea, making him the first sitting US president to set foot in the former enemy territory.

"This is a historic moment," said Kim after Trump entered North Korea, crossing the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas.

"Stepping across that line was a great honour," Trump said, adding that his and Kim's was a "great friendship," CNN reported.

After a handshake with Kim, Trump walked 20 steps into North Korea. He also invited Kim to the White House.

It may be noted that no North Korean leader has visited the US so far.

This was the third time that the two leaders are coming face to face, the last meeting being in May at Hanoi.

Source: ANI
