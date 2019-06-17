WATCH: Street fight between Delhi cops and driver

June 17, 2019 17:19 IST

A police officer was injured on Sunday when he was allegedly attacked by a tempo driver, who chased after him with a sword, after an accident between their vehicles in northwest Delhi, officials said.

Videos of the altercation were shared widely on social media. In one of the purported videos, the driver was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another video, the policemen were seen thrashing him with lathis in an attempt to overpower him.

According to a senior police officer, the accident between a Gramin Sewa Tempo and a police vehicle occurred in the evening, leading to an argument between them, which soon turned violent.

The officer said the tempo driver attacked police personnel on the head with a sword and also drove dangerously, the officer said.

The issue soon took a political turn with Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Rajouri Garden, claiming that the policemen insulted the man by attacking his turban.

Sirsa, a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal, was protesting outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station until late night. He also demanded that the policemen involved be sacked.

"Sitting outside Mukherjee Nagar Police Station for justice. Those @DelhiPolice officials should be rusticated right away! Join us in our Dharna," he tweeted.

He also claimed that the policemen beat the driver "mercilessly".

Sirsa said he will seek a meeting with Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday and also approach the Home Ministry to get the policemen rusticated.

The matter is being inquired by a senior police officer, the police said.