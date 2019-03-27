WATCH LIVE! PM addresses the nation

Last updated on: March 27, 2019 11:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation today, two weeks ahead of the commencement of polling in the country.

"I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 am - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media" he tweeted on Wednesday."

Seven-phased elections in the country will begin on April 11 and end on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The tenure of the current government will end on May 22.

Do watch the address HERE.