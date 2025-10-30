Want A Selfie With Ramses?

Glimpses from the Grand Egyptian Museum, which will open on November 1, in Giza on the southwestern outskirts of Cairo.

IMAGE: People walk next to a statue of King Ramses II in the main hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum, one of the country's most iconic monuments, welcoming visitors touring the site ahead of the museum's official opening, here and below. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: The statue of King Ramses II. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: A tourist couple takes a photo with the statue of King Ramses II. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: A man looks at the legs of the statue of King Ramses II. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: King Ramses II was the second pharaoh of the nineteenth dynasty of Egypt. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: King Ramses II is known to have had over 200 wives and concubines, and more than 100 children. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: A banner depicting a Pharaonic monument adorns a house along the highway leading to the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

IMAGE: Banners depicting Pharaonic monuments adorn houses along the highway leading to the Grand Egyptian Museum. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

IMAGE: New decorations are seen in front of a pyramid along the road to the Grand Egyptian Museum. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff