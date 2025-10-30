HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Want A Selfie With Ramses?

Want A Selfie With Ramses?

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 18:24 IST

x

Glimpses from the Grand Egyptian Museum, which will open on November 1, in Giza on the southwestern outskirts of Cairo.

 

IMAGE: People walk next to a statue of King Ramses II in the main hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum, one of the country's most iconic monuments, welcoming visitors touring the site ahead of the museum's official opening, here and below. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The statue of King Ramses II. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A tourist couple takes a photo with the statue of King Ramses II. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man looks at the legs of the statue of King Ramses II. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: King Ramses II was the second pharaoh of the nineteenth dynasty of Egypt. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: King Ramses II is known to have had over 200 wives and concubines, and more than 100 children. Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A banner depicting a Pharaonic monument adorns a house along the highway leading to the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Banners depicting Pharaonic monuments adorn houses along the highway leading to the Grand Egyptian Museum. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

 

IMAGE: New decorations are seen in front of a pyramid along the road to the Grand Egyptian Museum. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

11 Wonderful Indian Museums
11 Wonderful Indian Museums
Why Mumbai's Museum of Solutions Is A Must Visit
Why Mumbai's Museum of Solutions Is A Must Visit
Must See: Museum Of Possibilities
Must See: Museum Of Possibilities
PHOTOS: Dive into this UNDERWATER museum
PHOTOS: Dive into this UNDERWATER museum
At last! A museum of Indian Cinema
At last! A museum of Indian Cinema

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries: The World's Biggest Butter/Ghee Lovers

webstory image 2

Oppo's Find X9 Series Launches Globally

webstory image 3

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms

VIDEOS

Malaika looks stylish in a white tube top and blue jeans0:56

Malaika looks stylish in a white tube top and blue jeans

How world famous 'Giant Tortoise' became a symbol of India-Seychelles friendship 5:16

How world famous 'Giant Tortoise' became a symbol of...

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal due to Cyclone Montha4:28

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO