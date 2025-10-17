Wankhede promotion row: HC fines Centre for concealing facts

The Delhi high court on Friday imposed a cost of Rs 20,000 on the central government for concealing certain facts in its plea seeking review of an order relating to the promotion of IRS officer and former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

IMAGE: Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede at the Bombay high court for a hearing on the Aryan Khan case in Mumbai, May 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

While deprecating the conduct, a bench of justices Navin Chawla and Madhu Jain said it expects that the Centre will disclose all the facts truthfully before filing of the plea.

The Centre was seeking review of the high court's August 28 order by which the government was directed to find out the UPSC's recommendation regarding the promotion of Wankhede, and promote him in case there is such a commendation.

Wankhede, a 2008 batch Indian Revenue Service officer, made headlines for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's family by threatening to implicate his son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case during his tenure in the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai in 2021.

In its verdict, the high court had upheld the Central Administrative Tribunal's December 2024 ruling, which had directed the government to open the sealed cover pertaining to Wankhede's promotion and if his name was recommended by the UPSC, then promote him to the post of additional commissioner with effect from January 1, 2021.

The government had approached the high court, claiming that Wankhede's case was placed in a sealed cover due to the cases lodged against him.

During the Friday's hearing, Centre's counsel Ashish Dixit argued that before the August 28 order, the competent authority had issued a charge memorandum and initiated regular departmental proceedings against Wankhede on August 18, thereby legitimately invoking the "sealed cover" procedure.

He claimed that the court's decision was based on the incorrect factual assumption that no charge memo or charge sheet had been issued, and therefore, a review was justified on the grounds of this demonstrable error.

The plea was opposed by advocate T Singhdev, representing Wankhede, who sought dismissal of the petition on the ground that it was a tactic to harass the officer.

He said although the promotion order was issued in January 2021, the Centre delayed its implementation for several months and only challenged the CAT's decision after Wankhede initiated contempt proceedings.

Singhdev said while the high court had reserved its verdict on July 29 on the Centre's petition against the CAT order, the government went on to issue a charge sheet against the officer on August 18 and failed to inform the court of this development before the judgment was delivered on August 28.

He further contended that in its review petition, the Centre concealed the fact that the CAT, through its order dated August 27, had restrained it from proceeding further with the departmental inquiry against Wankhede.

The bench took into consideration the submissions and dismissed the review petition while deprecating the government for concealing material facts from the court.

"We have considered the submissions made by the counsel for the parties. Admittedly, as on the date of departmental promotion committee and date of order passed by the tribunal on December 17, 2024, as affirmed by us, the cause for considering the recommendations of DPC in a sealed cover had not been met. In fact they were also not met on July 29 when we had reserved our judgment in the writ," the bench said while dictating the order.

It further said, "However, we strongly deprecate the petitioner from concealing from this court the order dated August 27, 2025 wherein the petitioner has been restrained from proceeding with the further departmental inquiry against the respondent.

"We would expect that the petitioner, being the government, as a state, would disclose all facts truthfully before us while filing the writ. For the above-mentioned petition, we dismiss the petition with costs of Rs 20,000 to be deposited with the Delhi High Court Advocate Welfare Fund".

The government had challenged the CAT order, claiming that there were grave allegations against Wankhede for which an FIR and an ECIR were registered, and the CVC on an earlier occasion had also advised initiation of disciplinary proceedings.