Waiting For A Loved One in Kathmandu

The bodies of those who perished when the Tara Air passenger plane crashed on its way to Jomsom arrived at Kathmandu airport on Monday evening.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the tragic end for 22 travelers.

IMAGE: Family members and friends of a victim weep as they wait for the body at the morgue in Kathmandu, May 31, 2022.

All Photographs: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

IMAGE: A helicopter carrying the bodies of the victims arrives at Kathmandu airport, May 30, 2022.

IMAGE: Nepal police personnel carry the body of a victim from the helicopter to the ambulance, May 30, 2022.

IMAGE: Ambulances with the bodies of the victims head towards the morgue, May 30, 2022.

