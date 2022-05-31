News
Rediff.com  » News » Waiting For A Loved One in Kathmandu

Waiting For A Loved One in Kathmandu

By Rediff News Bureau
May 31, 2022 15:22 IST
The bodies of those who perished when the Tara Air passenger plane crashed on its way to Jomsom arrived at Kathmandu airport on Monday evening.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the tragic end for 22 travelers.

IMAGE: Family members and friends of a victim weep as they wait for the body at the morgue in Kathmandu, May 31, 2022.
All Photographs: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A helicopter carrying the bodies of the victims arrives at Kathmandu airport, May 30, 2022.

 

IMAGE: Nepal police personnel carry the body of a victim from the helicopter to the ambulance, May 30, 2022.

 

IMAGE: Ambulances with the bodies of the victims head towards the morgue, May 30, 2022.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
Nepal crash: Tragic end to Thane family's reunion trip
21 bodies recovered from plane crash site in Nepal
Nepal crash: Pilot's mobile signals may lead to site
Taking on Google, FB, Apple: CCI seeks more teeth
India more secure, free of graft after 2014: Modi
'Tim David is going to play for Australia'
Check out Tendulkar's IPL 2022 Best XI
Last body recovered from Nepal plane crash site

Bad weather caused Nepal plane crash: Probe

