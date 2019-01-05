rediff.com

VVIP chopper case: Christian Michel sent to judicial custody

January 05, 2019 15:06 IST

A Delhi court on Saturday sent alleged middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, to judicial custody.

 

Michel was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar. The Enforcement Directorate sought his judicial custody in connection with its probe into a money-laundering case.

Michel, who was extradited from Dubai recently, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on December 22 and sent to a seven-day custody of the agency over money-laundering charges in the scam by a court.

Michel was earlier lodged in the Tihar Jail in a related CBI case.

Tags: Christian Michel, VVIP, Enforcement Directorate, CBI, Judge Arvind Kumar
 

