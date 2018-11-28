Voting underway for crucial assembly polls in MP, Mizoram

Last updated on: November 28, 2018 10:55 IST

Polling began on Wednesday morning to elect a 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition Congress are fighting for supremacy.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his family after casting his vote in Budhni on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Courtesy @ChouhanShivraj/Twitter

Polling began on Wednesday morning for the 40-member Mizoram assembly as well, amid tight security.

In MP, polling is being held between 8 am and 5 pm on 227 seats, while in three assembly segments -- Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar -- in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district, voting time is between 7 am to 3 pm.

The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in office, while the Congress is hoping for a comeback in the state which was once its stronghold.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his family caste his vote in his ancestral village in Budhni.

Chouhan, while speaking to media after casting his vote, urged voters to come out and exercise their franchise.

Before leaving to vote, the chief minister and his family offered prayers on the banks of River Narmada in Sehore district.

Congress leader Kamal Nath also offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Chhindwara before casting his vote.

“I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh, they are simple and innocent people who have been robbed for a long time by the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Kamal Nath said.

IMAGE: Congress leader Kamal Nath after casting his vote in Chhindwara. Photograph: ANI

The battle of ballots in Madhya Pradesh is just months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls slated in the first half of 2019.

As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray for the 230 seats, but the main contest is between the Congress and BJP -- the Big Two of MP politics.

The state has 5.04 crore eligible voters.

State Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao said on Tuesday that 3,00,782 government employees, including 45,904 women, have been deployed on poll duty across the state, where 65,341 polling stations have been set up.

The CEO said 17,000 of these polling booths have been declared 'sensitive' and additional vigil will be maintained there.

As many as 1.80 lakh security personnel, including those drawn from central paramilitary forces, have been deployed to ensure free and fair poll, Rao said.

"Special measures have been taken for sensitive booths. Webcasting will be held from 6,500 polling stations, while videography will be carried out at 4,600 booths," he said.

Rao said 78,870 electronic voting machines are being used during the poll.

Soon after voting began, reports came of an EVM not working at polling booth number 178 in Dabra, in Gwalior district.

Among the 2,899 candidates, 250 are women and five are from the third gender, the CEO said.

In Mizoram, Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is seeking a third consecutive term and the BJP looking to uproot the Congress in its last bastion in the Northeast.

The voting process started at 7am and will continue till 4 pm, election office sources said.

IMAGE: People queue-up to vote at a polling station in Kanhmun, Mizoram. Photograph: ANI

A total of 7,70,395 electorates, which includes 3,94,897 female voters, would seal the fates of 209 candidates -- 15 of them women, the sources said.

Long queues of enthusiastic voters were seen outside many polling stations early in the day.

Former chief minister and opposition Mizo National Front chief Zoramthanga was among the first ones to exercise franchise at 7am.

Zoramthanga cast his vote at Ramhlun polling booth in Aizawl North-II constituency.

Meanwhile, Bru voters from six relief camps in North Tripura district arrived at Kanhmun village, along Mizoram-Tripura border, where 15 temporary polling stations were erected around 6am.

The voters had to walk around 500 metres from the interstate border to reach the polling stations, where members of local civil societies welcomed them with pork curry.

Altogether, 47 of 1,179 polling booths have been classified as 'critical' and as many as 'vulnerable' by the Election Commission.

The election office sources said 40 companies of central armed police force in addition to the state police force have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls.

Each constituency has one polling booth exclusively for women voters, manned by women polling and security personnel. These booths have been named after a flower called 'Dingdi'.

While the ruling Congress and the main opposition MNF are contesting all 40 seats, the BJP has fielded candidates in 39 constituencies.

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a conglomerate of two political parties -- the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) and Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) -- and five other groups, are in the fray for 35 seats.

'Zoramthar', an unregistered political party, has fielded candidates in 13 constituencies, while the National People's Party and the Nationalist Congress Party are contesting eight seats and five seats respectively.

Six independents are also in the fray.

Borders with neighbouring countries Myanmar and Bangladesh and states Tripura, Assam and Manipur have been sealed since Sunday in view of the polls.