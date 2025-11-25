HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Volcanic ash clouds unlikely to touch India; flight services hit

Volcanic ash clouds unlikely to touch India; flight services hit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 25, 2025 19:57 IST

The civil aviation ministry, along with the air traffic control and the India meteorological department, is closely monitoring the situation of ash plumes from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia impacting flight operations.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Some flights have been cancelled and many have been delayed due to the ash plumes.

The ministry said there is no cause for concern at the moment and that the situation is being monitored closely.

 

"Following the 23 Nov volcanic eruption in Ethiopia and the eastward movement of the ash cloud, MoCA -- along with ATC, IMD, airlines and international aviation agencies -- is ensuring seamless coordination.

"AAI has issued the necessary NOTAM and all affected flights have been kept informed. Operations across India remain smooth, with only a few flights rerouted or descended as a precaution," the ministry said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Air India announced cancelling 13 flights, including some international services, since Monday due to the impact of the volcanic ash plumes as some of its aircraft that flew through the affected regions are undergoing checks.

The IMD, on Tuesday morning, said the ash clouds are drifting towards China and will move away from India by 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

Forecast models indicated ash influence over Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana on Tuesday, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
