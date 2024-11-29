News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Vokkaliga seer booked for call to disenfranchise Muslims

Vokkaliga seer booked for call to disenfranchise Muslims

Source: PTI
November 29, 2024 12:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An FIR has been registered against Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji for his remarks on voting power to Muslims, the police said on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.Photograph: Pawan Kumar/Reuters

He made the statement during a protest meeting organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh here on Tuesday against notices issued by Karnataka's waqf board.

Urging everyone to unite to protect farmers and their land, Swamiji said that a law should be brought in where Muslims community don't have the voting power.

 

Stating that it should be ensured there is no Waqf board, he said someone taking away someone else's land is not "dharma".

"...everyone should fight against injustice being caused to farmers... it is said that the Waqf board can claim anyone's land. It is a big injustice... someone taking away someone else's land is not dharma... So, everyone should fight to ensure that farmers' land remains with them," the seer had said.

However, on Wednesday, Swamiji expressed regret over his statement, calling it a "slip of tongue".

He said Muslims are also citizens of this country, and they too have voting rights like others.

Based on the complaint by a social worker, the FIR was registered against him on Wednesday at Upparpet police station in Bengaluru, teh police said.

"We have registered a case against him (Swamiji) under section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," a senior police officer said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Waqf row: Karnataka govt warns officials issuing notices to farmers
Waqf row: Karnataka govt warns officials issuing notices to farmers
FIR against BJP's Tejasvi Surya for 'false claim'
FIR against BJP's Tejasvi Surya for 'false claim'
Karnataka seeing new kind of 'jihad' through waqf: Union minister
Karnataka seeing new kind of 'jihad' through waqf: Union minister
'Let Rahul, Jaiswal Open In 2nd Test'
'Let Rahul, Jaiswal Open In 2nd Test'
Hum Bharat Ke Log: New Rediff Series
Hum Bharat Ke Log: New Rediff Series
Shocking! 16-yr-old raped in moving ambulance in MP
Shocking! 16-yr-old raped in moving ambulance in MP
Zoya's Zabardast Style
Zoya's Zabardast Style
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Owaisi draws parallel between Tirupati and Waqf boards
Owaisi draws parallel between Tirupati and Waqf boards
Waqf land row: Karnataka withdraws notices to farmers
Waqf land row: Karnataka withdraws notices to farmers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances