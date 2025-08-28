HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Virar building collapse: Toll rises to 15

Virar building collapse: Toll rises to 15

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 09:38 IST

x

The death toll in the collapse of a building at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district has gone up to 15 with the recovery of three more bodies overnight, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A rear part of the four-storey building of Ramabai Apartment collapsed, in Palghar on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The unauthorised four-storey building, housing nearly 50 flats, collapsed on an adjacent vacant tenement at Vijay Nagar in Virar area at 12.05 am on Wednesday, they said.

A one-year-old girl's birthday party was underway on the fourth floor when 12 flats in a wing of the building collapsed, trapping residents and guests under the debris, as per eyewitnesses.

 

 Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar on Thursday morning confirmed that the death toll in the incident has gone up to 15.

The work of clearing the debris by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams will continue to ensure no other person was trapped under the rubble, she told PTI.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Five killed, one missing as heavy rains lash Jharkhand
Five killed, one missing as heavy rains lash Jharkhand
J-K: Vaishno Devi landslide toll rises to 34
J-K: Vaishno Devi landslide toll rises to 34
MMRDA suspends 2 officials over Mumbai monorail breakdown
MMRDA suspends 2 officials over Mumbai monorail breakdown
Man dies as car swept away in Raj rains; schools closed
Man dies as car swept away in Raj rains; schools closed
How 782 Mumbai commuters were rescued from Monorail trains
How 782 Mumbai commuters were rescued from Monorail trains

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ganpati Songs

webstory image 2

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 3

Srinagar's Splendid 8

VIDEOS

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord Ganesha Temple6:08

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord...

Palak Muchhal Mesmerizes with Soulful Ganesh Aarti at Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities4:41

Palak Muchhal Mesmerizes with Soulful Ganesh Aarti at...

'Not even God can separate us', Sunita slams separation talk with Govinda1:10

'Not even God can separate us', Sunita slams separation...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV