Vikramaditya Singh, Karan Singh's son, quits Congress

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 22, 2022 21:44 IST
Congress veteran Karan Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh resigned from the party on Tuesday, saying it is not able to realise the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He had joined the Congress in October in 2018.

In a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Vikramaditya Singh wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the party membership of the party - Indian National Congress (INC) with immediate effect."

 

The elder son of Karan Singh and grandson of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh further said, "It is my belief the INC is unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Vikramaditya Singh had joined the PDP in August 2015 and was a member of the state Legislative Council.

He resigned from the party in October, 2017, saying it wasn't possible for him to continue with the PDP which "disregarded the demands and aspirations of Jammu region".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
