Vijay Is Back In TN After Karur Stampede

By REDIFF NEWS
December 18, 2025 17:45 IST

Months after 41 people died in a stampede at his rally in Karur, hitting pause on his political plans, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Founder and Tamil movie star Vijay returned to political rallies in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, December 17, 2025, with a rally in Erode.

 

IMAGE: Vijay is felicitated as he arrives to attend the rally in Erode. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vijay speaks at the rally, here and below. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: TVK/Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: TVK/Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: TVK/Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: TVK/Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A glimpse of the crowd listening to Vijay. Photograph: TVK/Video Grab/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

