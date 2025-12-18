Vijay Is Back In TN After Karur Stampede

Months after 41 people died in a stampede at his rally in Karur, hitting pause on his political plans, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Founder and Tamil movie star Vijay returned to political rallies in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, December 17, 2025, with a rally in Erode.

IMAGE: Vijay is felicitated as he arrives to attend the rally in Erode. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vijay speaks at the rally, here and below. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

Photograph: TVK/Video Grab/ANI Photo

Photograph: TVK/Video Grab/ANI Photo

Photograph: TVK/Video Grab/ANI Photo

Photograph: TVK/Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A glimpse of the crowd listening to Vijay. Photograph: TVK/Video Grab/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff