'Victory of the public': Reactions to poll results

Last updated on: December 11, 2018 14:10 IST

The latest trends show that the Congress is leading in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while it is locked in a close fight in Madhya Pradesh.

However, leaders from both, the Congress and the BJP, have kept their fingers firmly crossed till the final results were announced.

Leaders voiced their opinion on the results as they continued to stream in.

“There was betrayal of trust of the people by the BJP... I am satisfied that we got what we had expected. This is a victory of the public. I thank the voters for giving us this mandate.”

-- Sachin Pilot, Congress

“Congress has won the mandate. The numbers can go up and down but the public’s mandate is in the favour of Congress. We will get clear majority, still we would want independent candidates and parties other than the BJP to support us if they want.”

-- Ashok Gehlot, Congress

“The Congress is winning. We are going to get full majority.”

-- Kamal Nath, Congress

“Grateful, indebted and humbled. Thanks Telangana for keeping the faith in KCR Garu and giving us another opportunity to serve you.”

-- K T Rama Rao, TRS

“People voted against BJP. This is the people’s verdict and victory of the people of this country. This is a victory of democracy and victory against injustice, atrocities, destruction of institutions, misuse of agencies, no work for poor people, farmers, youth, Dalits, SC, ST, OBC, minorities and general caste. The semifinal proves that BJP is nowhere in all the states. This is a real democratic indication of 2019 final match. Ultimately, people are always the ‘man of the match’ of democracy. My congrats to the winners.”

-- Mamata Banerjee, TMC



"This is a clear message and it is the time for us to introspect."

-- Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena

“This is the most fun I’ve had on counting day in a long time. It helps that I’m not fighting elections in any of the 5 states.”

-- Omar Abdullah, NC

-- With inputs from PTI