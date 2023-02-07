News
Victoria Gowri sworn in as HC judge, SC rejects challenge to appointment

Victoria Gowri sworn in as HC judge, SC rejects challenge to appointment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 07, 2023 11:38 IST
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, who faced opposition from a section of legal fraternity to her appointment to the higher judiciary was sworn-in as the additional judge of Madras high court on Tuesday, while the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain her from taking oath of office.

IMAGE: Advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri takes oath as an additional judge of the Madras high court. Photograph: ANI

Following usual practice including reading out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President, Gowri was administered the oath of office by Acting Chief Justice of Madras high court Justice T Raja.

 

Besides Gowri, four others also took oath as additional judges of the HC.

Meanwhile, a special bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai said they were 'not entertaining the writ petition' that sought to restrain Gowri from taking oath 'in view of the grave threat to the independence of the judiciary'.

"Reasons will follow," the bench said.

The special bench assembled at 10.25 am to hear the plea.

Gowri had taken oath while the hearing was underway.

On Monday, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had in the forenoon put the plea of three Madras HC lawyers opposing the appointment of Gowri for hearing on February 10 but later advanced it to February 7 after senior advocate Raju Ramachandran again mentioned it, saying the Centre has notified her appointment.

The petitioner lawyers, Anna Mathew, Sudha Ramalingam and D Nagasaila, in their plea referred to the alleged hate speeches made by Gowri against Muslims and Christians.

The plea said, 'The petitioners are seeking appropriate interim orders injuncting the 4th Respondent (Gowri) from taking the oath of office as a judge of the High Court, in view of the 'grave threat' to the independence of the judiciary.'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
