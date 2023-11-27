Vertical drilling in Silkyara tunnel likely to be completed by Nov 30: NHIDCL

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited managing director Mahmood Ahmad on Monday informed that the work of the vertical drilling at Uttarkashi tunnel where 41 workers remained trapped will be completed by November 30.

IMAGE: Rescue operation is underway in the Silkyara tunnel where 41 workers are trapped inside after a portion of it collapsed, in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, November 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in Uttarkashi, Mahmood Ahmad said, "We have completed around 30 meters of drilling. The current machine that has been deployed can drill around 40-45 meters. We have brought two more machines for this purpose. SJVNL has brought those machines. Changeover machines will take time. We are expecting vertical drilling work would be completed by November 30."

Earlier on Monday, prayers were being offered at the main entrance of the tunnel where rescue operations to bring out the trapped workers are underway.

Also, Neeraj Khairwal, secretary, Uttarakhand government said that principal secretary to PMO PK Mishra instructed that the health of the trapped workers should be monitored from time to time.

"Today (Monday), principal secretary PK Mishra from PMO paid a visit. Home secretary Ajay Bhalla, Uttarakhand chief secretary and other officials paid a visit. Principal secretary said that safety and security are important. He said that care should be taken of people stranded inside. Their health should be monitored," he said.

Earlier on Monday, a delegation led by principal secretary to Prime Minister, Pramod Kumar Mishra took stock of ongoing efforts to rescue 41 trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi on the 16th day of the operations.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Uttarakhand chief secretary SS Sandhu along with Pramod Kumar Mishra inspected the work inside the tunnel.

The principal secretary also enquired about the food items sent to the workers trapped inside the tunnel.

PK Mishra also spoke to the trapped workers and their families.

Meanwhile, Micro tunnelling expert Chris Cooper said on Monday that all the debris from the auger machine has been removed and manual drilling to reach the trapped labourers will start in a few hours.

After a portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel trapped 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.