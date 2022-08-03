News
Varanasi authorities roll back Namo Ghat entry fee after social media outcry

Varanasi authorities roll back Namo Ghat entry fee after social media outcry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 03, 2022 17:58 IST
The authorities have retracted the decision of levying fee for entry to the Namo Ghat in Varanasi following a backlash on social media over the move.

IMAGE: The Namo Ghat in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The authorities had from Tuesday started charging Rs 10 for entry to the Khidkiya Ghat, also called Namo Ghat because of three large sculptures in the form of hands folded in a "namaste".

The decision was taken back on Wednesday after directions from higher officials, Varanasi Samart City project PRO Shakhambhari Nandan said.

 

He said the entry fee was fixed so that unscrupulous elements do not enter the ghat and the amount was to be spent on its maintenance.

Earlier, Congress leader and former MLA Ajay Rai criticised the government for the entry fee, saying now in the prime minister's constituency, tax will be imposed for roaming on ghats and in parks.

He accused the government of "commercialising faith" after "ruining" the country's economy.

"People of Kashi will give you a reply for this," he added.

Reacting to the government's decision of levying entry fee, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Manoj Rai said earlier in the day,"Now without paying, people won't be able to reach Maa Ganga for religious works. This was done for the first time in the history of Kashi. My party will protest it."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
