News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » V Gangadhar, journalist-satirist, passes away

V Gangadhar, journalist-satirist, passes away

By The Rediff News Bureau
October 10, 2023 16:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

V Gangadhar, veteran journalist and well-known satirist, passed away in Pune on Monday night. He was 85.

IMAGE: V Gangadhar. Photograph: Krishna Prasad

An esteemed columnist with Rediff.com who wrote on varied topics from Movies to Politics to Cricket, Gangadhar was loved for his geniality and wit, which he spread in abundance.

A former editor with the Readers' Digest in India, Gangadhar spent the latter half of his life writing satire columns for several newspapers and also taught journalism in many colleges. 

For many years he wrote spoofs as front page news on April 1 of The Daily that would flummox readers with their verismilitude.

 

Gangadhar would tell his students how he would write 1,000 words of humour each day.  

One of this students recalled, “Though he was freelancing as a journalist most of his life, he often advised his students, "Freelancing can be your jam but never your bread and butter. If you want to be a journalist, get a proper job." 

He often quipped about Stalinist Soviet Union. One of his many jokes was, "In America you watch television. In Soviet Union television watches you."  

WATCH below: V Gangadhar makes a prediction. Video: Krishna Prasad.

 

Apart from his sense of humour Gangadhar was well versed in English as well as American literature. He was the epitome of good English and its correct usage while writing, as well as a fierce critic of the lowering standards of journalism as early as the 1990s. 

He leaves behind his wife, Rupa, and two daughters. And of course, many many readers who remember his writings with a chuckle.

Click here to read Mr V Gangadhar’s articles on Rediff.com.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
The Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Political analyst, journalist, actor Cho Ramaswamy is dead
Political analyst, journalist, actor Cho Ramaswamy is dead
Former RS MP, senior journalist Chandan Mitra dead
Former RS MP, senior journalist Chandan Mitra dead
Noted journalist B G Verghese dead
Noted journalist B G Verghese dead
India can put pressure on Israel to...: Palestine envoy
India can put pressure on Israel to...: Palestine envoy
ICC WC PIX: Sri Lanka pile on the runs
ICC WC PIX: Sri Lanka pile on the runs
Sensex jumps 567 points on gains in financials, auto
Sensex jumps 567 points on gains in financials, auto
Kashmiri woman in Gaza seeks immediate evacuation
Kashmiri woman in Gaza seeks immediate evacuation
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Anil Dharker passes into the ages

Anil Dharker passes into the ages

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances