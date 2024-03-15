News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uzbek woman found dead in Bengaluru hotel

Uzbek woman found dead in Bengaluru hotel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 15, 2024 11:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 37-year-old woman from Uzbekistan was found dead in a hotel under suspicious circumstances in Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Zareena had arrived in India on a tourist visa and checked in a hotel at Seshadripuram four days ago, they said.

Police suspect that the Uzbek national was strangled to death in the hotel suite.

 

The matter came to light on Thursday after a caller complained to the reception desk of the hotel that she was not responding to the calls, police said.

When the hotel staff checked, they found her dead. Accordingly, a complaint was lodged with the police.

The body has been shifted to the Bowring Hospital for autopsy.

Investigations are on into the matter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Interfaith couple attack: Woman alleges gang rape
Interfaith couple attack: Woman alleges gang rape
Is this 17th century?: HC ire over woman paraded naked
Is this 17th century?: HC ire over woman paraded naked
Cybercrime against women up 28% since 2019
Cybercrime against women up 28% since 2019
Lehengas Without Dupattas, Fitted Corsets....
Lehengas Without Dupattas, Fitted Corsets....
Yodha Review
Yodha Review
Will Ideology Trump Personalities And Issues in TN?
Will Ideology Trump Personalities And Issues in TN?
Your Outstanding Income Tax Can Be Waived If...
Your Outstanding Income Tax Can Be Waived If...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

K'taka woman paraded naked after son elopes with girl

K'taka woman paraded naked after son elopes with girl

Acid attack on 3 girl students in K'taka college

Acid attack on 3 girl students in K'taka college

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances