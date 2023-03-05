News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Uzbek cough syrup deaths: Govt to scrap Marion Biotech's licence

Uzbek cough syrup deaths: Govt to scrap Marion Biotech's licence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 05, 2023 19:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The process has been initiated for cancellation of the drug license of pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech, which is allegedly linked with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan who consumed their cough syrup in December 2022, officials in Nodia said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Logo of Marion Biotech, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company is seen on a gate outside their office in Noida, India, December 29, 2022. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

All production of drugs and other activities at the firm's campus in Sector 67 here have also been stopped completely, Gautam Buddh Nagar drug inspector Vaibhav Babbar said.

 

On Friday, the local police arrested three senior employees of the firm after an FIR was lodged against them on charges of manufacturing and sale of adulterated drugs.

The two directors of the company named in the FIR, however, still remain at large.

"The process has been initiated for cancellation of the drug license of pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech. Paperwork for it is in progress and a report has been sent to the Uttar Pradesh government," Babbar told PTI.

"All production at the firm had been suspended in January itself and now it has been completely stopped," he said.

Marion Biotech had come under the scanner in December over reports of the children's death in Uzbekistan after which India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation initiated a probe into the matter and found 22 out of 36 samples 'not of standard quality' (adulterated and spurious).

The World Health Organization had also declared a 'medical product alert' related to Marion Biotech's drugs in the wake of the deaths reported in Uzbekistan.

The cough syrup 'Dok-1 Max', which was under the spotlight, has no domestic market in India and it was only an export item, the drug inspector said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha suspends licences of 6 cough syrup firms
Maha suspends licences of 6 cough syrup firms
Uzbek cough syrup deaths: 3 pharma co employees held
Uzbek cough syrup deaths: 3 pharma co employees held
US-Gambia probe links child deaths to Indian syrups
US-Gambia probe links child deaths to Indian syrups
WPL: 'We weren't able to obtain medical clearance'
WPL: 'We weren't able to obtain medical clearance'
Tipra Motha chief says ready for talks with BJP
Tipra Motha chief says ready for talks with BJP
WPL PIX! Delhi Capitals registers big win over RCB
WPL PIX! Delhi Capitals registers big win over RCB
MP principal, priest, nun booked for assaulting girls
MP principal, priest, nun booked for assaulting girls
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Syrup deaths: Export body suspends Marion Biotech

Syrup deaths: Export body suspends Marion Biotech

Syrup deaths: Pharma co shuts production at Noida unit

Syrup deaths: Pharma co shuts production at Noida unit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances