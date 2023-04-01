News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » US to return to India 15 smuggled sculptures by jailed dealer Subhash Kapoor

US to return to India 15 smuggled sculptures by jailed dealer Subhash Kapoor

Source: PTI
April 01, 2023 11:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art will return 15 sculptures to India after it was learnt that the antiquities were illegally removed from the country and sold by disgraced dealer Subhash Kapoor.

IMAGE: A view of Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York. Photograph: Courtesy The Met/Twitter

In a statement Thursday, the Met said it will transfer the 15 sculptures for return to the government of India. The works range in date from the 1st century BCE to the 11th century CE, and include terracotta, copper and stone.

All of the works were sold at one point by Kapoor, who is currently serving a prison sentence in India.

 

“The Museum is committed to the responsible acquisition of archaeological art and applies rigorous provenance standards both to new acquisitions and to works long in its collection. The Museum is actively reviewing the history of antiquities from suspect dealers. The Museum values highly its long-standing relationships with the government of India and is pleased to resolve this matter,” the Met said in the statement.

The museum contacted Homeland Security about its works from Kapoor in 2015 and is “pleased to be acting on this matter today as a result of the criminal investigation into Subhash Kapoor” by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, it said.

Through this cooperative partnership, the museum received new information from the Manhattan DA's office about 15 works of art that made it clear that the works should be transferred, resulting in a constructive resolution, the statement said.

In addition, in cooperation with the DA office's criminal investigation into Turkish sites Bubon and Perge, the museum recently removed from display from its Greek and Roman galleries three pieces from Turkey-- two of which were loans and a third is part of the Met's collection, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Subhash Kapoor was caught: A Timeline
Idol smuggler Subhash Kapoor gets 10 years in jail
Idol smuggler Subhash Kapoor gets 10 years in jail
The Man Getting Back Our Treasures
The Man Getting Back Our Treasures
Italy bans ChatGPT, to investigate privacy breach
Italy bans ChatGPT, to investigate privacy breach
Akasa's Focus: Connecting Metros To Non-Metros
Akasa's Focus: Connecting Metros To Non-Metros
'India has far exceeded our expectations in EVs'
'India has far exceeded our expectations in EVs'
What GT skipper Hardik said about Rutu's run-riot...
What GT skipper Hardik said about Rutu's run-riot...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The American who rescues Indian treasures!

The American who rescues Indian treasures!

Signs of a thaw: US returns priceless sculptures to India

Signs of a thaw: US returns priceless sculptures to India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances