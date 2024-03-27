News
Rediff.com  » News » India summons US diplomat over Kejriwal remarks

India summons US diplomat over Kejriwal remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 27, 2024 14:48 IST
India on Wednesday summoned a senior US diplomat and lodged a strong protest against a US state department official's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ministry of External Affairs officials summoned the Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena at its office in South Block here. The meeting lasted for more than 30 minutes.

 

Reports had it that a US state department official had said that Washington "encouraged a fair, transparent and timely legal process for chief minister Kejriwal".

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
'No way Kejriwal can be saved'
'There are chances AAP can disintegrate'
Turmoil in MVA after Uddhav's Sena releases 1st list
IPL 2024: 'Markram's days are numbered'
Investors open wallets for equity MFs in choppy mkts
Delhi govt will not be run from jail: Lt Guv
My husband will reveal...: Kejriwal's wife's big claim

'Kejriwal has outlived utility for BJP'

