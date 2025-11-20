US report claims Pak 'military success' during May 7-10 conflict

The United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission’s annual report, submitted to the US Congress, describes the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025 orchestrated by Pakistan as an 'insurgent attack'.

IMAGE: In response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, India launched Operation Sindoor with precision strikes on terror infrastructure inside Pakistan on May 7. Photograph: ANI Photo

It also speaks of 'Pakistan's military success over India' in the four-day conflict.

The commission set up jointly by the US Senate and House of Representatives has 12 independent members.

The report describes the Pahalgam terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan as ‘deadly insurgent attack that killed 26 civilians in India’s contested Jammu and Kashmir region.’

On the May 7-10, 2025, conflict between the two militaries, the report says: ‘Pakistan’s military success over India in its four-day clash showcased Chinese weaponry. While characterization of this conflict as a “proxy war” may overstate China’s role as an instigator, Beijing opportunistically leveraged the conflict to test and advertise the sophistication of its weapons, useful in the contexts of its ongoing border tensions with India and its expanding defense industry goals.’

‘This was the first time China’s modern weapons systems, including the HQ-9 air defense system, PL-15 air-to-air missiles, and J-10 fighter aircraft were used in active combat, serving as a real-world field experiment,’ the report says.

Reacting to the report, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said “it was yet another severe setback” to India’s diplomacy.