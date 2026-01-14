US envoy presents credentials to President Murmu

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 14, 2026 14:24 IST

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States of America to India, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, on Wednesday. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

Gor, 38, was sworn in as the US Ambassador to India in mid-November last year.

The US Senate confirmed his appointment in October last year.

 

He was serving as the White House personnel director when President Donald Trump named him the next US envoy to New Delhi in August 2025.

Murmu accepted credentials from Gor at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, said the statement issued by the President's office.

Signalling an intent to rebuild strained ties, Gor on Monday said that no country is as essential as India to the United States, and asserted that both sides are actively engaged to firm up a trade deal.

The downturn in India-US ties began after Trump slapped a 50 per cent tariff on India, including a 25 per cent additional duty for New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Besides Gor, Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and Robert Zischg, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, presented their credentials to Murmu, the statement said.

