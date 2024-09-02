US embassy in Dhaka to resume visa services this week

The US was looking forward to working closely with Bangladesh's interim government and strengthening ties with Dhaka on a range of issues, a top American diplomat said on Monday.

IMAGE: People climb the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bijoy Sarani area, as they celebrate the resignation of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, on August 5, 2024. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

US embassy charge d'Affaires Helen Lafave made the remarks during her meeting with chief advisor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Yamuna, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

"The US government was happy to congratulate the chief adviser and was looking forward to working closely together," the chief adviser's press wing quoted the US diplomat as saying.

Helen said the US embassy in Dhaka will resume this week its consular service to expedite visa processing.

She said thousands of Bangladeshi students now study in US universities.

She said the US would work closely with Bangladesh in health, education, labour, governance and Rohingya issues, the agency reported.

The US is the largest contributor to the Rohingya humanitarian responses, and Helen said the amount of Rohingya monthly food aid has increased this year after more US funding.

Chief adviser Yunus thanked the US for supporting Bangladesh, including its continued funding for over one million Rohingyas who have been living in Cox's Bazar's camps.

He said the interim government would carry out deep reforms and added that the general election would be held after a reasonable time.

The envoy raised some concerns over labour and minority issues.

The chief adviser said every citizen in Bangladesh is "protected by the constitution" and the interim government is committed to upholding the human rights of all citizens.

Helen said the US government is also trying to help Bangladesh set up a prosecutorial service to ensure fair trials.

On Monday, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi spoke to chief adviser Yunus by phone and congratulated him on his assumption of the leadership of the interim government.

During the telephone conversation, the two leaders discussed the Rohingya issue, including about thousands of people displaced by the ongoing conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Yunus sought his support for the dignified and voluntary return of over one million Rohingya people, who live in camps in Bangladesh, to their homeland in Myanmar.

The UNHCR chief requested the chief adviser to attend a meeting on the Rohingya crisis on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.

Yunus will lead a small delegation to the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"He will aim to complete his tasks as quickly as possible, so the visit, including travel time, won't exceed a week," Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said on Monday.

The adviser noted that only those with direct responsibilities at the UNGA will accompany the chief adviser.