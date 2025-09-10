HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US does not need...: Trump advisor renews attacks on India

US does not need...: Trump advisor renews attacks on India

Source: PTI
September 10, 2025

The United States doesn't need "unfair trade" with India but New Delhi is "desperately" looking for access to the American markets, White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has said.

IMAGE: Peter Navarro, senior counselor for trade and manufacturing in the Donald Trump administration, speaks to the media outside the White House. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

In the last few weeks, Navarro has made a series of critical remarks against India, especially for its continuing procurement of Russian crude oil.

The White House trade advisor's remarks came on a day US President Donald Trump announced that India and the US are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers.

Trump, in a post on social media, said he was looking forward to speaking to Prime Minister Narendra in the upcoming weeks. "I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!"

 

However, Navarro, in a series of posts on 'X', hit out at India.

"The US doesn't need unfair trade with India. But India desperately needs access to US markets and schools and intends to continue taking U.S. jobs," he said.

The Trump administration official also repeated his previous allegations that India is fuelling Russia's war machinery.

"India fuels Russia's war chest. India is protectionist, with sky-high tariffs. The US runs a massive trade deficit with India," he said

Navarro also claimed that "India's sky-high tariffs" are costing the US its jobs.

"India buys Russian oil purely to profit. Those revenues fuel Putin's war machine," he alleged.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington witnessed a major downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

Source: PTI
