US condemns BJP leaders' offensive remarks on Prophet

US condemns BJP leaders' offensive remarks on Prophet

By Lalit K Jha
June 17, 2022 09:23 IST
The United States encourages India to promote respect for human rights, the Biden Administration said.

"We've condemned the offensive comments made by two BJP functionaries, and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemned their statements," State department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Thursday.

"We regularly engage with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns, including freedom of religion or belief," he said.

 

"We encourage India to promote respect for human rights. The Secretary (of State) said, when he was in New Delhi last year, that the Indian people and the American people believe in the same values: human dignity, human respect, equality of opportunity, and the freedom of religion or belief," Price said in response to a question.

These are fundamental tenets, he added.

"These are fundamental values within any democracy, and we speak up for them around the world," Price said.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
