Adityanath Blames Graft For UP's 'BIMARU' Status

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is tackling corruption and reforming recruitment processes to transform the state from its 'BIMARU' past, creating more opportunities for young people.

Key Points Yogi Adityanath blames past government corruption for Uttar Pradesh's 'BIMARU' status, hindering development.

The UP government aims to ensure fair and transparent recruitment processes to provide government jobs to young people.

Increased recruitment in the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department will enable more testing of food samples.

The Uttar Pradesh government has provided over 9 lakh government jobs to young people.

Strict laws have been enacted to prevent tampering in recruitment processes, including life imprisonment for malpractice.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday put the onus on corruption during previous governments for making the state 'BIMARU' (sick) and said the discrimination in selection processes then compelled the courts to step in.

He was speaking at the Lok Bhavan here during the appointment letter distribution programme organised by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

Letters were distributed to the 357 newly selected junior analysts (drugs) for the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department and 252 dental hygienists for the Medical and Health Department, the government said in a statement.

Addressing Uttar Pradesh's 'BIMARU' Status

"A state like Uttar Pradesh did not turn into a 'BIMARU' state merely by chance. Rather, it was dishonesty and corruption that made the state 'BIMARU.' They transformed it into an anarchic state, a state that was plagued by hooliganism," Adityanath said.

The acronym 'BIMARU' was coined by demographer Ashish Bose in the mid-1980s, referring to names of some of the country's then poorest states -- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister further claimed that curfews remained in force for months in Uttar Pradesh, and no individual felt safe.

"There was so much of discrimination in the selection processes that the honourable courts were compelled to intervene and stop them," he said.

Referring to the alleged discrimination in the recruitment process, the chief minister said, "The shattering of a young person's dreams is not merely a betrayal of that individual, but also a betrayal of the future of the coming generation, thereby hindering the process of development."

He also claimed that before 2017, if one person had appeared for the examination, another person would receive the appointment letter. "This was indeed the reality then," he said.

Reforming Recruitment and Creating Opportunities

Recalling an incident when he was the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, Adityanath said a youth had died by suicide as "he was depressed over the fact that his name had appeared in the merit list of police recruitment, but he had not got the appointment letter".

Apparently referring to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, he said, "A person whose own academic degree was fake served as the chairman of the commission and oversaw the selection process. Such was the state of anarchy that prevailed. Money changed hands, recruitment drives would fail to materialise."

Adityanath added that when he took charge as the chief minister, "every single recruitment process" was stayed by the court.

As bulk of the recruitment was scheduled to occur under the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board, according to Adityanath, he asked officials to draft the necessary regulations in strict accordance with the directives of the court, move the recruitment process forward and file an affidavit.

"Within the subsequent three months, we completed all the requisite formalities. The Honourable Supreme Court granted us permission to proceed. We then initiated the recruitment process. And I am pleased to state that, to date, we have successfully completed the recruitment of over 2,20,000 police personnel across the state of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Improving Medical Facilities and Sample Testing

Talking about the improved medical facilities, Adityanath said there are approximately 81 medical colleges and two AIIMS institutions currently operational. Good super-specialty hospitals and nursing colleges are opening up, according to the chief minister.

"Previously, there were neither colleges nor the necessary staff within them. Everything was left entirely to the mercy of God," he said.

He further claimed that the evidence of impartiality in the current recruitment process lies in the fact that appointees would not even recognise the chairman of the recruitment board -- implying that there was no role for influence or recommendation in their hiring.

"Earlier, while the chairman of the recruitment board sat in his office, an 'uncle-nephew' duo would set out on a mission of extortion (vasooli)," Adityanath alleged, apparently referring to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, both Samajwadi Party leaders.

He further claimed that the "poor" chairman would be trapped when the possibility of arrest would arise.

"Therefore, if you wish to put a stop to dishonest politicians and corrupt bureaucrats, you must begin with yourself," he said.

Government Job Growth and Future Recruitment Plans

The chief minister also said that government jobs have been provided to over 9 lakh young people in Uttar Pradesh, adding that the Subordinate Services Selection Commission alone will complete the recruitment process for more than 32,000 posts this year.

"The Education Selection Commission will complete the recruitment process for thousands of teachers. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has to carry out around 15,000 recruitments. In this way, the process of more than 1.5 lakh government recruitments is to be completed in the current financial year (2026-27)," he said.

To ensure that there is no tampering in the process, a strict law has also been enacted, under which those involved in malpractice can face life imprisonment and confiscation of their entire property, the chief minister said.

With the number of junior analysts (drugs) increased to 401 from 44, 55,000 samples can tested instead of the earlier limit of 12,000 annually in five labs, according to Adityanath.

"Currently, 36,000 food samples are tested annually. After the recruitment process is completed, this number will rise to more than 1,08,000 annually," he added.