How UP Is Modernising Policing With Forensic Science

Uttar Pradesh is undertaking a large-scale training programme for crime scene experts to modernise its police force and enhance investigative capabilities through forensic science.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh is training 500 crime scene experts in five phases to modernise policing.

300 experts have already been trained at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS).

Trained officers will return to their units to train other police personnel in forensic policing.

Training includes crime scene management, cyber forensics, and digital evidence preservation.

The initiative aims to improve the overall efficiency of the Uttar Pradesh police force.

Under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, large-scale training of crime scene experts is underway at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS), Lucknow, to modernise policing and make it more result-oriented.

Uttar Pradesh Police Forensic Training Initiative

Work is progressing rapidly on a plan to train 500 experts in five phases, the UP government said in a statement on Friday.

So far, 300 experts have already been trained, and the remaining two batches will complete their training soon.

Building a Statewide Forensic Policing Chain

The most significant feature of this initiative is that these trained officers will return to their respective commissionerates and districts to train other police personnel. In this way, these UPSIFS-trained experts will help build a strong statewide chain of forensic policing, the statement read.

Under the guidance of senior officers, they will organise workshops to train personnel from constables to inspectors in crime scene management, cyber forensics, digital evidence preservation, and the finer aspects of scientific investigation, leading to a significant improvement in the overall efficiency of the police force.

Modern Investigative Techniques

During training, officers are equipped not only with traditional investigative methods but also with modern techniques such as digital evidence preservation, cyber tracking, scientific sampling, and forensic analysis, the statement read.

This will ensure that every aspect of a crime scene can be accurately secured and analysed as soon as officers arrive.

Future Training Phases

According to the institute's founding director, Dr GK Goswami, three batches of forensic experts have already been trained, equipping police personnel and officers with technical expertise.

The fourth batch will begin on April 27, followed by the fifth phase, completing the training of all remaining experts. These specialists will train officers across all commissionerates and 75 districts of the state, the statement added.

Under Indian law, evidence collected using proper forensic techniques is crucial for securing convictions in criminal cases. The training aims to improve the quality of evidence gathering, which could lead to higher conviction rates. The next step typically involves implementing these trained experts in active crime investigations across Uttar Pradesh.