News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » UP: Protests erupt in Moradabad over sale of house to Muslim doctor

UP: Protests erupt in Moradabad over sale of house to Muslim doctor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: December 05, 2024 14:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Protests broke out in the posh TDI society in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly over a house being sold to a Muslim doctor by a resident.

IMAGE: A banner put by protesters at the gates of TDI society in Moradabad, UP, says Dr Ashok Bajaj apna makan wapas lo (take your house back). Photograph: Screengrab from a viral video posted on X

Slogans were raised by the members of the housing society after they came to know that one Dr Ashok Bajaj had sold his house to Dr Ikra Chaudhary.

Residents mounted a demonstration at the colony gate holding banners 'Dr Ashok Bajaj apna makan wapas lo' (take your house back).

 

Both, the buyer and the seller, were not available for comments.

"This is a Hindu society, where over 400 Hindu families live. We don't want anyone from the other communities to reside here," a protester said, adding that the house is near a temple.

TDI City Society chairman Amit Verma also joined the protesters.

One of the residents feared the ownership may change the nature of the colony.

"We fear that there will be a disturbance in the demographic structure of the society and unwanted changes might occur if other communities start to settle there and Hindus start to leave," the person said.

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh said the society members have filed a complaint, raising objection over selling of the house.

"We are talking to concerned parties and trying for a unanimous, amicable solution to it," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Muslim politician sells UP home after Hindu protests
Muslim politician sells UP home after Hindu protests
'Hindutva Can't Be Written Off'
'Hindutva Can't Be Written Off'
When Hindus, Muslims saved Dhaka's ancient temple
When Hindus, Muslims saved Dhaka's ancient temple
GDP growth of 6.5-7% in FY25 is feasible: CEA
GDP growth of 6.5-7% in FY25 is feasible: CEA
Pushpa: The Rule Review
Pushpa: The Rule Review
If Shinde doesn't take oath...: Sena MLA's big remark
If Shinde doesn't take oath...: Sena MLA's big remark
Rohit will look to better his stats against Australia
Rohit will look to better his stats against Australia
More like this
Anti-Muslim Attacks: Why Are Rahul, Akhilesh Silent?
Anti-Muslim Attacks: Why Are Rahul, Akhilesh Silent?
'There's A Limit To Hindutva...'
'There's A Limit To Hindutva...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances